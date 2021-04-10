SQI Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.28

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.29. SQI Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 110,371 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.

About SQI Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:SQIDF)

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, produces, and commercializes rapid diagnostic testing services for healthcare providers, patients, and consumers worldwide. The company provides advanced diagnostics targeting organ transplant, autoimmune disease, and serological testing.

