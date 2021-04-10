StableUSD (USDS) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00053350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00081483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.45 or 0.00612628 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00032216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00037419 BTC.

StableUSD Coin Profile

USDS is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

