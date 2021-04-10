Stably USD Reaches Market Cap of $794,674.83 (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, Stably USD has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Stably USD coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00001763 BTC on exchanges. Stably USD has a market cap of $794,674.83 and $5,585.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00053307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00020816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00082272 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.04 or 0.00615473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00037951 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00031283 BTC.

About Stably USD

USDS is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,725,557 coins and its circulating supply is 757,925 coins. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Stably USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

