Stacks (STX) Price Reaches $1.88 on Exchanges

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.88 or 0.00003168 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded 61% higher against the dollar. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $2.04 billion and $49.99 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stacks alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00069127 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.25 or 0.00295428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00025563 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00010911 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00053142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $446.95 or 0.00753438 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,087,003,006 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.