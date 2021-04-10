Stafi Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.47 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. Stafi has a market cap of $41.74 million and $8.47 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stafi coin can now be bought for $3.72 or 0.00006167 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Stafi has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00055131 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.78 or 0.00342709 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010815 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00030007 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011877 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Stafi Profile

Stafi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

