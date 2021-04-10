Stakenet (XSN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $55.13 Million

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Stakenet has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stakenet has a market capitalization of $55.13 million and $278,542.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000791 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stakenet Coin Profile

XSN is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 119,257,385 coins and its circulating supply is 115,718,347 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

