Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 2.1% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.4% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 15,704 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 223.2% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,928 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,041 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,079,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $113.18 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.35 and a 1 year high of $113.96. The company has a market capitalization of $133.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.99, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

