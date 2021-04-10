Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Lowered by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,273 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 0.5% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $31,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $215,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $1,888,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 197.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $2,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.22.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $113.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.99, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.42 and a 200-day moving average of $99.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.35 and a 1-year high of $113.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

