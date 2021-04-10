Starname (IOV) Price Reaches $0.0629 on Major Exchanges

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Starname has a total market capitalization of $6.03 million and $199,687.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starname coin can currently be bought for about $0.0629 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Starname has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00052975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00082217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.83 or 0.00618429 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00038455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00031477 BTC.

Starname Coin Profile

Starname (CRYPTO:IOV) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . The official website for Starname is starname.me . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Buying and Selling Starname

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starname using one of the exchanges listed above.

