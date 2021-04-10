Stealth (XST) Trading Up 50.9% This Week

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 51% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a market capitalization of $9.60 million and approximately $90,120.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stealth has traded 50.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001473 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00020314 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,169,723 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.