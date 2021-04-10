SteepCoin (STEEP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $52.00

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 29.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded up 44.5% against the dollar. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $109,761.27 and $52.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.95 or 0.00745704 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 315% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000062 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000031 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

