stETH (Lido) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,392.00 (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $419.43 million and approximately $4,392.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for $2,157.62 or 0.03568472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00069498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $183.17 or 0.00302937 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $447.56 or 0.00740212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,383.46 or 0.99867660 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00020499 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $431.84 or 0.00714219 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 194,395 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

