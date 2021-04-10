stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Tops $2,138.34 on Major Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 10th. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for $2,138.34 or 0.03546856 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $440.01 million and $554,392.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00069089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.82 or 0.00293296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $447.66 or 0.00742527 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,099.79 or 0.99687500 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00019712 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.90 or 0.00757868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 205,771 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars.

