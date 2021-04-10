stETH (STETH) Trading 27.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. One stETH coin can now be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00067740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.97 or 0.00291096 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.48 or 0.00733637 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,925.01 or 0.99131902 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00019372 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $457.88 or 0.00757447 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars.

