Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,829 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.15% of Stewart Information Services worth $14,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.49. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $736.73 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

