Stipend (SPD) Price Up 14.2% This Week

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a market cap of $553,420.42 and approximately $75.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,024.86 or 0.99783068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00034972 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.72 or 0.00464988 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.82 or 0.00325529 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $446.83 or 0.00742793 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00099627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003968 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

