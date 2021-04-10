Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 5,737 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 821% compared to the typical daily volume of 623 call options.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.88.

In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $296,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,847,924.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $3,840,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 513,198 shares of company stock worth $27,733,275 in the last 90 days. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of The Lovesac by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Lovesac by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Lovesac by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Lovesac by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Lovesac by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE traded up $9.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.75. 1,508,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,475. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -551.92, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.33.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

