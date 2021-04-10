Storj (STORJ) Price Tops $2.43 on Exchanges

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Storj coin can now be purchased for $2.43 or 0.00004043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a total market capitalization of $621.60 million and approximately $120.10 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Storj has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00053373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00020590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00081783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.52 or 0.00612329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00031451 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00037636 BTC.

About Storj

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 255,488,217 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official website is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

