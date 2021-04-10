Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 2,266 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.8% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000.

IVV traded up $2.97 on Friday, hitting $412.98. 3,052,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,329,539. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $272.29 and a twelve month high of $413.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $393.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

