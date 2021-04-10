Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.6% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 25.1% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 40,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $161.25. 8,418,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,134,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.