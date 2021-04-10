Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 0.8% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,956,000 after acquiring an additional 33,838 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in PayPal by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 705,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $165,210,000 after purchasing an additional 45,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,689,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,474,360. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.34 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $312.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.25.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

