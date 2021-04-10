Streamr (DATA) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. Streamr has a market cap of $171.01 million and $18.06 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00053165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.02 or 0.00619995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00081904 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00037747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00031353 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 868,550,679 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

