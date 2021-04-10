Strong (STRONG) Price Hits $194.80 on Major Exchanges

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Strong has a total market capitalization of $26.93 million and $2.60 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Strong has traded 71.2% higher against the dollar. One Strong coin can now be purchased for $194.80 or 0.00323826 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00068329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.38 or 0.00293205 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $451.07 or 0.00749834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,776.80 or 0.99370709 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019290 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.20 or 0.00711823 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

