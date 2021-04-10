StrongHands (SHND) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 28.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $2,229.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, StrongHands has traded 98.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 84.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,455,783,046 coins and its circulating supply is 17,042,588,692 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.