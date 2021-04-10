SUKU Market Cap Tops $89.54 Million (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One SUKU coin can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001280 BTC on popular exchanges. SUKU has a market capitalization of $89.54 million and approximately $502,913.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SUKU has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00053516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00020658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.22 or 0.00620095 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00081924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00031199 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00036892 BTC.

SUKU Coin Profile

SUKU is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,900,003 coins. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars.

