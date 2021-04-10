Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,626,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.54% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $14,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 517,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 32,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 9.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 46,815 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Hotel Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.41.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

