Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 401.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,335 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SUI opened at $152.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.20. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.77 and a twelve month high of $157.70.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

