SUN (SUN) Price Tops $42.45 on Exchanges

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. SUN has a total market capitalization of $210.41 million and $237.30 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN coin can now be bought for approximately $42.45 or 0.00071136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SUN has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SUN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00068532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.69 or 0.00294445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $445.18 or 0.00746089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,637.14 or 0.99947404 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019493 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $453.86 or 0.00760635 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 4,957,214 coins. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.