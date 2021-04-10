Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 172.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,311,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,918 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,937,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,927,000 after acquiring an additional 95,770 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth $60,468,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,202,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,943,000 after acquiring an additional 599,588 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,644,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,295,000 after acquiring an additional 394,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

SHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. Analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

