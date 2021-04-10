SuperCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $125,303.58 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SuperCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperCoin has a total market cap of $125,303.58 and $46.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SuperCoin (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,169,886 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

