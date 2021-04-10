Superior Plus Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at C$14.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$8.34 and a 12 month high of C$14.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.71. The stock has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 34.15.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$703.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$770.50 million. Analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Monday, April 5th. CIBC lowered Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$15.50 target price (up previously from C$13.50) on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Superior Plus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.67.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total value of C$200,762.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$402,965.25. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,339.75.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

