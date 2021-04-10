SureRemit Market Capitalization Tops $7.83 Million (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and $18,775.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 63.1% higher against the dollar. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SureRemit alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00068474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.82 or 0.00291888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $445.08 or 0.00738899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,289.10 or 1.00088524 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00019494 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.71 or 0.00756537 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.