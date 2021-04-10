SureRemit Price Up 45.8% Over Last Week (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 10th. In the last week, SureRemit has traded 45.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $7.28 million and $36,577.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00069165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.47 or 0.00300807 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.25 or 0.00752150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,484.99 or 0.99713236 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00020365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $438.06 or 0.00722177 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

