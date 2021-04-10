Suretly (SUR) Trading Up 21.1% Over Last 7 Days

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. Suretly has a market capitalization of $74,810.80 and $4,453.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suretly coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Suretly alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00053373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00020590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00081783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $368.52 or 0.00612329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00031451 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00037636 BTC.

Suretly Coin Profile

Suretly is a coin. It launched on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.