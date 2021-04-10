SushiSwap (SUSHI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $247.18 Million

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.85 billion and approximately $247.18 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for about $14.51 or 0.00024203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00053021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00020444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00081549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.94 or 0.00612043 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00031125 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00037037 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 213,105,949 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

