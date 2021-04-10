Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 1,194 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ManTech International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,599,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,089,000 after buying an additional 142,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ManTech International by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,496,000 after acquiring an additional 165,961 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in ManTech International by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,951,000 after acquiring an additional 249,368 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ManTech International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,826,000 after acquiring an additional 20,955 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in ManTech International by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 613,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,541,000 after acquiring an additional 135,980 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $86.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.04 and its 200-day moving average is $81.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $638.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.96 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MANT shares. Alliance Global Partners cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ManTech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

