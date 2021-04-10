Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 70,880 Shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 672.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,880 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.16% of Knoll worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Knoll by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Knoll by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Knoll by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Knoll by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Knoll by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 261,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNL opened at $16.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $857.10 million, a P/E ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.39. Knoll, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $312.90 million for the quarter. Knoll had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 16.36%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

