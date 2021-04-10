Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 815 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.08% of Alexander’s worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALX opened at $287.09 on Friday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.02 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a current ratio of 11.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.05. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.45%.

ALX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alexander’s from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

