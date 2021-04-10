Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 9,533 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 3.41% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period.

Shares of FJUL stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.