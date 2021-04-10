Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires New Shares in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 15.76% of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.