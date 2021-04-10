Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires Shares of 29,016 Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Acushnet by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,914,000 after purchasing an additional 192,427 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,754,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Acushnet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Acushnet by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 90,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Acushnet alerts:

GOLF opened at $43.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.75. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $47.67.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. Research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOLF shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.