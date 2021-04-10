Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 746.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,219 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 739,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 84,497 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1,398.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 146,790 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 714,434 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BRMK opened at $10.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $10.96.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 52.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Several analysts have commented on BRMK shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

