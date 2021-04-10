Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Stock Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,191 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Avista by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Avista during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avista during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $82,671.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $378,658.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 176,841 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America cut Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

AVA opened at $47.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.02.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $380.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.60 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.13%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.