Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 16,330 Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) by 258.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 5.66% of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSA. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 49,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CSA opened at $64.17 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $66.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

