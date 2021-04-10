Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 2,318 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.39% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWMC opened at $90.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.92 and its 200 day moving average is $76.57. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $95.22.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.