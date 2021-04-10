Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys Shares of 101,000 Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSPRU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSPRU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $626,000.

VSPRU stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

