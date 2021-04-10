Susquehanna International Group LLP Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.28% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the third quarter worth $119,000.

NYSEARCA:XSW opened at $163.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.25. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1 year low of $84.50 and a 1 year high of $177.74.

