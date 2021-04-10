Susquehanna International Group LLP Decreases Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 84.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,305 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSCH. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCH opened at $182.32 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $105.15 and a 52-week high of $199.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.60.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

