Susquehanna International Group LLP Grows Holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Vectrus worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vectrus by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Vectrus by 128.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Vectrus by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vectrus by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vectrus by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEC opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day moving average is $49.37. Vectrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.83 and a 12-month high of $60.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $603.46 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.49. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Equities analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

In other news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $102,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

