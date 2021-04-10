Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.22 Million Stake in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 5.19% of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 50,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.97. First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10.

